Thursday, October 10, 2019

Get fueled up for Come Out With Pride at Big Gay Brunch

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KARA ROUNTREE
  • Photo by Kara Rountree
There’s no better way to demonstrate love, unity and equality than with brunch and a parade, right? So before Orlando’s fabulous, annual Come Out With Pride parade, come eat, drink and make merry with Orlando Weekly at our big ol’ gay brunch. Big Gay Brunch benefits Pride Gives Back, an initiative that, as its name suggests, gives back to smaller organizations such as the Barber Fund, Libby’s Legacy and more. Featuring a delicious brunch spread from the Omelet Bar, bottomless mimosas and Tito’s Bloody Marys, and beats by DJ Erik Armiliato, Big Gay Brunch is a do-not-miss event on the infamous but fun-loving Homosexual Agenda.

noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | biggaybrunchorlando.com | $35-$55

