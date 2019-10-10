Even though Spooky Empire moved to Tampa, Moshi Moshi Productions is still throwing an after party at Pointe Orlando

click to enlarge
Horror fans may still be disappointed that Spooky Empire has moved its big fall outing to Tampa, but Moshi Moshi Productions – one of the best convention party planners in the country – is keeping it local. Captured, the official Spooky Empire opening-night party, takes place at B.B. King’s Blues Club at Pointe Orlando, a mere 76-mile drive from the Tampa Convention Center, on Friday night. Expect a Halloween blowout featuring DJs, body painting, games, performers, elaborate costumes and a lot more. It could be a great option for those attending the much closer Fantasm convention as well.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; BB King’s Blues Club, 9101 International Drive; $15-$25; moshiparties.com
