Even though Spooky Empire moved to Tampa, Moshi Moshi Productions is still throwing an after party at Pointe Orlando

click to enlarge Image courtesy Moshi Moshi Productions/Facebook

Event Details Captured @ B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando 9101 International Drive West Orlando, FL When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m. Price: $15-$25 Events Map

Horror fans may still be disappointed that Spooky Empire has moved its big fall outing to Tampa, but Moshi Moshi Productions – one of the best convention party planners in the country – is keeping it local. Captured, the official Spooky Empire opening-night party, takes place at B.B. King’s Blues Club at Pointe Orlando, a mere 76-mile drive from the Tampa Convention Center, on Friday night. Expect a Halloween blowout featuring DJs, body painting, games, performers, elaborate costumes and a lot more. It could be a great option for those attending the much closer Fantasm convention as well.8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; BB King’s Blues Club, 9101 International Drive; $15-$25; moshiparties.com