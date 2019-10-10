The Heard

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Heard

Elixir's Sundae Service series brings in UK DJ Denney

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge denney.jpg
U.K. house sensation Denney slides into downtown’s Elixir for an end-of-the-weekend rager on Sunday. The DJ-producer has experienced a meteoric rise over the past few years, climbing to the top of the Beatport charts with EPs, singles and remixes like “Low Frequency” and “Ultraviolet.” RSVP online for free entry before 9 p.m.

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; free-$10; facebook.com/nofauxpresents.

