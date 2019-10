Elixir's Sundae Service series brings in UK DJ Denney

click to enlarge

Event Details Denney @ Elixir 9 W. Washington St. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Sun., Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Price: free-$10 Concerts/Events Map

U.K. house sensation Denney slides into downtown’s Elixir for an end-of-the-weekend rager on Sunday. The DJ-producer has experienced a meteoric rise over the past few years, climbing to the top of the Beatport charts with EPs, singles and remixes like “Low Frequency” and “Ultraviolet.” RSVP online for free entry before 9 p.m.7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; free-$10; facebook.com/nofauxpresents