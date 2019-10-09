You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now

click to enlarge
Is your ego writing checks your body can’t cash? It’s time to buzz the tower, because right now a fully-operational 1980 F-16 fighter jet is on the market in Florida for a cool $8 million
.
Posted to Palm Beach-based JetLease, the F-16 was mostly recently flown by the country of Jordan, which is now in the process of liquidating some of their older jets. But this old mare still has a lot of kick, and actually clocks in a max speed of Mach 2.05 (1,573 mph), plus it’s been serviced to fly for at least another 8,000 hours.
According to The Drive
, this particular F-16 is actually almost entirely intact, and comes with a Link16 wireless datalink system, a night-vision compatible cockpit with a Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System, and a data-bus for modern guided weapons. But before you start having any “Top Gun” fantasies, know that the jet has been completely demilitarized.
Of course, if you do have the cash for this 40-year-old fighter jet, you also need to comply with the U.S. government’s ITARS (International Traffic in Arms Regulations
) rules, which essentially means you need a giant pile of certifications.
But still, wouldn’t be nice to be called “Iceman” at least once?
