Enzian and Winter Park team up for a screening of horror-comedy classic 'Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein' in Central Park

Enzian Theater and the City of Winter Park team up this week for a Halloween treat in Central Park. Abbott and Costello’s 1948 comedy-horror masterpiece,, gets screened under the stars for all to see. The movie sees the comedy duo play a pair of North Florida baggage handlers who get embroiled in a plot involving Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman. You may not be able to bring a pitcher like in the days of Enzian’s beloved Wednesday Night Pitcher Shows, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants serving before or after the film.8 p.m. Thursday; Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free; enzian.org