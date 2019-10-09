Enzian and Winter Park team up for a screening of horror-comedy classic 'Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein' in Central Park

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Universal Pictures
Enzian Theater and the City of Winter Park team up this week for a Halloween treat in Central Park. Abbott and Costello’s 1948 comedy-horror masterpiece, Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein
, gets screened under the stars for all to see. The movie sees the comedy duo play a pair of North Florida baggage handlers who get embroiled in a plot involving Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman. You may not be able to bring a pitcher like in the days of Enzian’s beloved Wednesday Night Pitcher Shows, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants serving before or after the film.
8 p.m. Thursday; Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free; enzian.org
.
@ Central Park, Winter Park
North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
Price:
free
Film