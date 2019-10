click image Photo courtesy Alka Yagnik/Facebook

Alka Yagnik

Bollywood-loving ’90s kids will have the chance to relive their heyday next month at an arena-sized Throwback ’90s event featuring three legendary playback singers. The heavy trio of Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik appeared onstage together for a song this summer on the reality show, and the chemistry must have been still there because the three are now playing a run of shows in North America this fall. Throwback 90s takes over Addition Financial Arena on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.