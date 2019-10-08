Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Sushi & Seoul on the Roll food truck to take over Sandford's Celery City Craft beer bar kitchen

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUSHI & SEOUL ON THE ROLL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sushi & Seoul on the Roll/Facebook
Sushi & Seoul on the Roll, which bills itself as Florida's only Sushi Food Truck, has come to an agreement with Sanford craft-beer bar Celery City Craft, to manage their menu and kitchen.

The truck can frequently be seen slinging sushi to late-night crowds in front of Will's Pub in the Mills 50 neighborhood. Now, diners will be able to experience their rave-worthy sushi and Korean-inspired street fare in a brick and mortar establishment in historic downtown Sanford.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUSHI & SEOUL ON THE ROLL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sushi & Seoul on the Roll/Facebook
The new venture will be led chefs Al Ruiz and Emilio Molina, childhood friends who bring extensive restaurant industry experience to the table. They plan to unveil "the next evolution of their concept" on Friday, Oct. 18th from 6-8 p.m. They advise guests to arrive early to grab a seat in the recently remodeled patio.
Once they are completely set up at Celery City Craft, the official opening will be on Friday, Nov. 1, opening 12 noon to 10 p.m. weeknights and until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Their Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 19th, they will bring the truck to the popular Sanford Battle of the Food Trucks, with thousands of attendees expected, opening an hour earlier at 4 p.m.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUSHI & SEOUL ON THE ROLL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sushi & Seoul on the Roll/Facebook
