Sadly, the guy in charge of bringing the Special Olympics to Orlando is kind of an asshole

click to enlarge
UPDATE, 2:45 p.m.: Waddell reached out to us via phone and stated that he does actually think student athletes should be paid, and that his opinions based on Gavin Newsom stem from an interview he saw on HBO's "Real Talk With Bill Maher."
-
Photo via Orlando Apollos
"I’ve worked in college athletics for 28 years, it’s not that I don’t want them to get paid. I don’t agree with the bill and the way it’s been put forward. I think it should be a federal thing, and not put through the states," said Waddell. "It’s ambiguous at best."
"I watch Bill Maher," continued Waddell, "Newsom likes to pander."
We’re still a couple years away from the 2022 Special Olympics coming to Orlando, but right now the organization’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Waddell really wants the public to know that he’s against college athletes getting paid, and most importantly, that California governor Gavin Newsom is not only a “weak, pandering politician,” but his state is “dotted in filth & homelessness.”
Yesterday, Stadium Sports Network posted an interview
between the site analyst Jeff Goodman and Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few, where the two discussed the recently passed “Fair Pay To Play” act in California, which would allow college athletes to more easily make profit off their own name, image and likeness, beginning January 1, 2023.
According to Few, the California governor “should probably stay in his lane — like I tell my players — and figure out homelessness. I think he's got a state that borders Mexico, and get that mess figured out."
This incredibly ironic political take from a basketball coach apparently triggered Waddell, who, despite absolutely no one asking for his opinion, decided to drop an unprompted take
in the Twitter thread.
“[Gavin Newsom] is a weak, pandering politician who’s State, #California
, has cities dotted in filth & homelessness, but college sports is a priority? Kudos to Coach Few for calling the Governor out,” tweeted Waddell. “But hey, nice photo op on Lebron’s movie set posing as barbershop #FixYourState.
”
If this all sounds familiar, it’s because Waddell’s statement is almost an exact echo of President Donald Trump’s feelings and tweets towards California. Since his inauguration, Trump has constantly feuded with the heavily-liberal state
, which has resulted in multiple lawsuits involving issues like fuel efficiency standards and clean air rollbacks.
However, it’s one thing for Waddell to disagree with student athletes making a dime from a billion dollar institution like the NCAA, but the former president of the failed Orlando Apollos football team seems keenly unaware that Florida not only has the third-highest homeless population in the country
, but just last month literally had to close one of its largest bays because of poop water
.
Let’s just hope Waddell brings a higher level of empathy to the 2022 Special Olympics.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.