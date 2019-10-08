Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Bloggytown

Not a single presidential candidate plans to attend Florida Democratic convention in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 12:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Florida Democrats want to energize the party base and defeat President Donald Trump in 2020, yet for the second time this year the state party will hold a major gathering without presidential candidates taking part.

The Florida Democratic Party has confirmed state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., as keynote speakers Saturday for the “Fight for Florida Gala,” a dinner at the party’s annual convention.

But as of Monday, not a single presidential candidate plans to attend one of the biggest Democratic events and fundraisers in the nation’s largest battleground state.

Instead, candidates late this week will take part in events such as The 20th New Yorker Festival in New York and an LGBTQ town hall in Los Angeles, hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign.



“We tried to make it work, but he had confirmed these things in advance,” Marisol Samoya, a spokeswoman for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, told The News Service of Florida on Friday about why the South Bend, Ind., mayor won’t be at the Florida convention.

CNN reported Monday that nine presidential candidates are expected to take part in the Thursday night town hall. They are Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Castro and Buttigieg are also listed as part of The New Yorker festival lineup.
Not a single presidential candidate plans to attend one of the biggest Democratic events and fundraisers in the nation’s largest battleground state. click to tweet
Florida is always one of the most closely watched states in presidential elections, and Trump has repeatedly made appearances in the state as he gears up for his re-election bid, including going last week to The Villages, a Central Florida retirement community that is a Republican stronghold.

But the primary-election calendar plays against Democratic candidates spending large amounts of time in the state this fall. Florida won’t hold its primary until March 17, long after key states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina hold caucuses and primaries.

The Florida Democratic Party convention will start Friday and continue until Sunday at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. It is expected to bring together delegates from across the state for events and training “geared toward reclaiming the White House in 2020,” according to the party’s website.

Among other things, the party says it has spent money to build local party infrastructure in hopes of registering 200,000 voters, with the effort leading to more outreach in rural counties and to minority voters.

With the party desperate to beat Trump in Florida, it also plans training and discussions this weekend on a slew of issues including voter registration, minority voters who feel forgotten by the party and mistrust in the election system after last year’s recounts and revelations about Russian hackers accessing voter data in 2016 in two Florida counties.

In June, when the state party held its last major event, intraparty tensions were apparent when discussing some issues. Democrats said they were worried about “recurring problems” every election cycle.

“We lose them close, but we lose them. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” Sean Shaw, the 2018 Democratic nominee for attorney general who co-chairs the party’s “Path to Power” commission, said in June.

Despite the lack of presidential candidates in attendance this weekend, the convention will include speakers who the party hopes will rally the base. They include Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman Michael Blake and Charlie Rodrigues, who chairs the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces increase in starting salary to $47,500 for Florida teachers Read More

  3. Peruvian pop-up Papa Llama to open restaurant in Curry Ford West Read More

  4. Epcot's beloved 'Impressions de France' closes, as pavilion prepares to welcome 'Beauty and the Beast' Read More

  5. City of Orlando approves new ownership of the Plaza Live venue Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation