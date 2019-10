Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori finally announces grand opening

click to enlarge Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook

click to enlarge Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook

Finally, after a year-long delay in opening and a weeks-long "soft opening" with a developing menu, Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori is finally hosting a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will feature sake and cocktail discounts and a DJ, with limited free "bar bites" served at 5:30 p.m."Thank you Orlando for your patience with us," read a message on their Facebook page, but many visitors have already been posting photos of the destination joint's fancy cocktails and modern takes on traditional Japanese favorites.We've been writing about the new Japanese pub/izakaya since early 2018 , ahead of a planned launch in summer of 2018. That didn't happen as advertised, but sometimes building a new local favorite takes time.