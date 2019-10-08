Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Tip Jar

Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori finally announces grand opening

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TORI TORI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook

Finally, after a year-long delay in opening and a weeks-long "soft opening" with a developing menu, Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori is finally hosting a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will feature sake and cocktail discounts and a DJ, with limited free "bar bites" served at 5:30 p.m.

"Thank you Orlando for your patience with us," read a message on their Facebook page, but many visitors have already been posting photos of the destination joint's fancy cocktails and modern takes on traditional Japanese favorites.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TORI TORI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook
We've been writing about the new Japanese pub/izakaya since early 2018, ahead of a planned launch in summer of 2018. That didn't happen as advertised, but sometimes building a new local favorite takes time.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  2. Not a single presidential candidate plans to attend Florida Democratic convention in Orlando Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces increase in starting salary to $47,500 for Florida teachers Read More

  4. Epcot's beloved 'Impressions de France' closes, as pavilion prepares to welcome 'Beauty and the Beast' Read More

  5. City of Orlando approves new ownership of the Plaza Live venue Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation