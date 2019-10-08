Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori finally announces grand opening
By Dave Plotkin
on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM
Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook
Finally, after a year-long delay in opening and a weeks-long "soft opening" with a developing menu, Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori is finally hosting a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will feature sake and cocktail discounts and a DJ, with limited free "bar bites" served at 5:30 p.m.
"Thank you Orlando for your patience with us," read a message on their Facebook page, but many visitors have already been posting photos of the destination joint's fancy cocktails and modern takes on traditional Japanese favorites.
Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook
We've been writing
about the new
Japanese pub/izakaya since early 2018
, ahead of a planned launch in summer of 2018. That didn't happen as advertised, but sometimes building a new local favorite takes time.
