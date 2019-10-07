Peruvian pop-up Papa Llama to open restaurant in Curry Ford West

click to enlarge
Soon, you won't have to worry about Lomo FOMO — Papa Llama's signature lomo saltado will be available any night you like.
Kevin and Maria Ruiz, who have run the Peruvian pop-up restaurant, Papa Llama
, have signed a lease to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando's Curry Ford West neighborhood.
The restaurant will be located at 2840 Curry Ford Road, in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza. Opening timeframe is early 2020.
"We've been in business for three years, and our goal has always been to open a permanent space," says chef-owner Kevin Ruiz. "Curry Ford West is Orlando's newest 'Main Street,' and its central location is its greatest strength. We're exceited to add to the local community with great food and a splash of Peruvian alegria
."
Husband-and-wife team Kevin and Maria Ruiz, chef-owners of Papa Llama, in front of their new space at 2840 Curry Ford Rd.
Papa Llama will be open for dinner service, featuring modern Peruvian menu items as well as beer and wine. The Ruizes are currently working with design firm, dap,
on the interior of the space.
Papa Llama has brought their often-sold-out Peruvian brunch and dinner events to spaces like Redlight Redlight, The Heavy, Lineage Coffee, the former Swine & Sons restaurant, and most recently with their five-course "feast." offerings in residency at East End Market.
