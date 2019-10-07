The Gist

Monday, October 7, 2019

Mennello Museum of American Art announces design team for 40,000 square-foot expansion

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 7:10 PM

click to enlarge SITE RENDERINGS COURTESY FRIENDS OF MENNELLO MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART
  • Site renderings courtesy Friends of Mennello Museum of American Art
Friends of the Mennello Museum of American Art announced Monday they secured "renowned" architects Brooks + Scarpa & KMF Architects as the design team for their planned 40,000 square-foot museum expansion.

The preliminary plans and an architectural model were unveiled by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and museum director Shannon Fitzgerald in a special presentation at the museum's White Canvas Party on Friday night. The museum is owned by the City of Orlando.
"Never in a million years did I dream I would be alive to see our museum become a global destination for world-class American Art for all to enjoy,” said Michael A. Mennello, the museum’s founder, in a statement. “My late wife, Marilyn, and I opened the museum in November 1998. We were avid art collectors who had a dream to create an intimate cultural gem."

Dyer shared his support for the museum’s vision and expansion, saying Friday, "The Mennello Museum is one of Orlando’s most beautiful cultural assets for our residents, as it reaches more people in our community through family-friendly programs, compelling exhibitions, and timely events."
According to the release, the $20 million expansion includes a 40,000 square-foot museum facility "integrated around the current 12,000 square-foot museum building," as well as an increase in the number and quality of programs. The goal of the project is to create a cultural destination on Lake Formosa "designed to preserve and reimagine our green space, the intimacy of the Dr. Phillips Home, walking and bike paths, and sculpture garden."

The expansion will offer the Mennello additional multi-purpose spaces for earned revenue from hosting weddings and other events in the classrooms and conference room. The new space will provide the ability to seat 250 and accommodate more than 400 for standing indoor & outdoor events.
The museum says it will move forward cautiously to ensure all the private funds are raised to make it a reality. It is now beginning a capital campiagn to help fund the plans.



Brooks + Scarpa is an award-winning "collective of architects, designers, and creative thinkers dedicated to enhancing the human experience," with offices in Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale. KMF Architects has been active in Orlando for 20 years. the two firms say they have had a professional creative relationship for more than ten years.

Jim Southall, finance chair of the Friends Board, said the group "mapped out a success story that is so powerful" in order to raise funds for the goal of transforming the Mennello into a cultural destination for both locals and visitors.
