Mennello Museum of American Art announces design team for 40,000 square-foot expansion

40,000 square-foot museum facility

















Friends of the Mennello Museum of American Art announced Monday they secured "renowned" architects Brooks + Scarpa & KMF Architects as the design team for their planned 40,000 square-foot museum expansion.The preliminary plans and an architectural model were unveiled by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and museum director Shannon Fitzgerald in a special presentation at the museum's White Canvas Party on Friday night. The museum is owned by the City of Orlando."Never in a million years did I dream I would be alive to see our museum become a global destination for world-class American Art for all to enjoy,” said Michael A. Mennello, the museum’s founder, in a statement. “My late wife, Marilyn, and I opened the museum in November 1998. We were avid art collectors who had a dream to create an intimate cultural gem."Dyer shared his support for the museum’s vision and expansion, saying Friday, "The Mennello Museum is one of Orlando’s most beautiful cultural assets for our residents, as it reaches more people in our community through family-friendly programs, compelling exhibitions, and timely events."According to the release, the $20 million expansion includes aMennelloThe museum says it will move forward cautiously to ensure all the private funds are raised to make it a reality. It is now beginning a capital campiagn to help fund the plans.Brooks + Scarpa is an award-winning "collective of architects, designers, and creative thinkers dedicated to enhancing the human experience," with offices in Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale. KMF Architects has been active in Orlando for 20 years. the two firms say they have had a professional creative relationship for more than ten years.Jim Southall, finance chair of the Friends Board, said the group "mapped out a success story that is so powerful" in order to raise funds for the goal of transforming the Mennello into a cultural destination for both locals and visitors.