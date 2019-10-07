Here’s where to find a McRib in Orlando

click to enlarge
McDonald’s recently announced that their most coveted and elusive sandwich, the McRib, has returned, and they’ve reportedly started popping up in Orlando.
The sandwich is limited to only certain locations, but the company has debuted a website, mcdfinder.com
, to help McRib lovers track down this saucy sandwich. Of course, if you don’t trust corporate-backed sandwich sites, there’s also the longtime fan-driven site mcriblocater.com
.
The McRib is always a red-alert fast food option, seeing as the emergence of the sandwich seems to coincide with pork stocks. As usual, the company has not said how long the McRib will stick around.
Though the McDonald’s-backed site says there are currently 20 locations in the Orlando area slingin’ McRibs, the fan site reports far fewer confirmed sandwich sightings so far.
