Monday, October 7, 2019
Gospel royalty Mavis Staples to play Mount Dora in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 2:16 PM
Photo courtesy Mavis Staples/Facebook
Gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples
will be gracing the state of Florida with her presence in December and, hallelujah, Mount Dora (?!) will be one of her three
destinations. Staples will be showcasing songs from her newest album, We Get By,
produced by Ben Harper. Staples will be accompanied by blues harmonica maestro Charlie Musselwhite
at these shows.
Mavis Staples and Charlie Musselwhite play the Mount Dora Plaza Live
on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
