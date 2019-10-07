The Heard

Monday, October 7, 2019

Gospel royalty Mavis Staples to play Mount Dora in December

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MAVIS STAPLES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Mavis Staples/Facebook
Gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples will be gracing the state of Florida with her presence in December and, hallelujah, Mount Dora (?!) will be one of her three destinations. Staples will be showcasing songs from her newest album, We Get By, produced by Ben Harper. Staples will be accompanied by blues harmonica maestro Charlie Musselwhite at these shows.

Mavis Staples and Charlie Musselwhite play the Mount Dora Plaza Live on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


