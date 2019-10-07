The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 7, 2019

The Gist

Epcot's beloved 'Impressions de France' closes, as pavilion prepares to welcome 'Beauty and the Beast'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 1:12 PM

click image IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
In keeping with the rest of Disney World’s efforts to cram as many intellectual properties into park experiences as possible, the Guinness World Record-holding Impressions de France film at Epcot has closed, at least for now.

The France pavilion theater is now preparing for a new Beauty and the Beast sing-along, ending what had been the longest-running daily screening of any film. When the theater reopens, it will host both Impressions de France and the branded sing-along.

Known as the Palais du Cinéma, the Impressions de France theater will receive a new digital projection system and a new exhibit in the pre-show gallery area. During the closure, the Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure stop within the pre-show lobby will be unavailable.

The updates to the France theater are part of a broader multi-year overhaul of Epcot. Both Canada and China, the only other country pavilions to host film attractions, will see completely new films debut next year. France will receive the Ratatouille dark ride in a brand-new expanded area of the pavilion that will also see a new crêperie, both of which are expected to open within the next twelve months.
click image Epcot's new French crêperie - IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
  • Epcot's new French crêperie
Next door, in the U.K. pavilion a new Mary Poppins attraction is in the works, though a timeline for its opening has yet to be shared, and isn’t expected within the next two years. But the most substantial updates to Epcot will take place in the front of the park, where Future World will be reimagined as three distinct lands, each with brand new offerings and upgrades to existing attractions.



New attractions within the area currently 
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
known as Future World include a Moana walk-through attraction, a coaster themed to Guardians of the Galaxy, and a Play pavilion filled with Disney characters. A new multi-level Festival Center is also planned for Future World. Those updates will open in phases beginning next year and stretching well into the mid-2020s.

Last week also saw Epcot’s long-running "IllumiNations" nighttime show retire, with a temporary Epcot Forever show taking its place ahead of Disney intellectual property driven HarmonioUS show debut next year.
No opening date for Palais du Cinéma has been confirmed, but the new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along will debut in the updated theater in January.
click to enlarge The new Ratatouille area being built in Epcot's France pavilion - CONCEPT ART VIA DISNEY
  • Concept art via Disney
  • The new Ratatouille area being built in Epcot's France pavilion
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. They’re retired. They’re insured. The government pays for it. And Trump loves it. Read More

  2. A nighttime ice rink with bumper cars is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. Dogs from the Bahamas are up for adoption at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Read More

  4. Peruvian pop-up Papa Llama to open restaurant in Curry Ford West Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces increase in starting salary to $47,500 for Florida teachers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation