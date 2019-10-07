The Gist

Monday, October 7, 2019

City of Orlando approves new ownership of the Plaza Live venue

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 5:52 PM

click to enlarge REDESIGN RENDERINGS VIA THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Redesign renderings via the Plaza Live
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation announced Monday that the transfer of ownership of the Plaza Live concert and event venue has been approved. They also released renderings of the redesigned space, seen here.
click to enlarge REDESIGN RENDERINGS VIA THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Redesign renderings via the Plaza Live
The Orlando City Council voted Monday to approve the city’s acquisition of the venue, located at 425 N. Bumby Avenue. According to the announcement, the property will be leased back to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation for one dollar per year for a term of 25 years, with the option to extend.
click to enlarge REDESIGN RENDERINGS VIA THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Redesign renderings via the Plaza Live
The Orange County Board of County Commissioners is expected to vote Tuesday to complete the acquisition.

The county’s Tourist Development Tax Application Review Committee and the Tourist Development Council approved $10 million in TDT funds on March 15, which will fund the transfer of ownership costs and the Plaza Live renovations.

The Plaza Live is one of Orlando’s most well-known cultural centers, and it serves as the administrative home of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, whose mission is "to enrich and inspire the diverse communities of Central Florida through the transformative power of live music."
click to enlarge REDESIGN RENDERINGS VIA THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Redesign renderings via the Plaza Live
The OPO presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth and families annually through its Young People’s Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts.

The Philharmonic will perform in Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' Steinmetz Hall when it opens in 2020.
click to enlarge REDESIGN RENDERINGS VIA THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Redesign renderings via the Plaza Live
