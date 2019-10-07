There is an avalanche of CBD oil companies available to you online, but how do you buy CBD oil which is right for you? While finding the best CBD oil company is essential, it helps to know the difference between CBD oils without THC and Full-Spectrum CBD.
CBD is only one of many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. It is an active component, though it is non-psychoactive, which means that it won't get you high. CBD and THC are found in the highest amounts relative to the other cannabinoids found in the plant.
There are over one hundred cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, each affects us differently, but together they may act stronger, which is known as the "entourage effect." More research not only has to be done on how the cannabinoids affect the body together but also how cannabinoids affect the body individually, so let's look at how to use CBD!
How to use CBD?
There are several ways to use CBD. One of the most popular and efficient ways is a CBD oil, also called a CBD tincture. To use a CBD oil, all you need to do is use the dropper that is provided with CBD oil bottle, and place it on your tongue! You can also mix CBD oil in food or drink. If you don’t fancy CBD oil, then you can also get your daily dose via CBD gummies. CBD can also be applied to your skin through the form of a CBD topical, aka a CBD salve, balm or cream.
So now you’re probably wondering why some CBD oil for sale is labeled as THC free, and other CBD oil for sale is labeled as full spectrum. Both are designed to NOT get you high as CBD is only legal when it contains less than 0.3% THC. However if you’re worried about a drug test, the isolate is the one you should use.
What is THC Free CBD Oil?
As the name states, CBD without THC is just pure CBD. When you buy CBD oil that is made with isolate, that means that the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids have been removed. This means you don’t get to feel the benefits of the other terpenes, you’ll only experience the benefits of CBD.
What is Full-Spectrum CBD?
Full-Spectrum CBD is also as the name states as it contains all cannabinoids. However, legal CBD products must be extracted from hemp, which contains less than 0.3% THC. This amount is extremely minute and is not enough to get you high. However, that means, by definition, there will be THC in full-spectrum CBD products, which can be problematic if you do not want THC in your system.People who prefer Full-Spectrum CBD are looking for all the cannabinoids to work with each other to create the "entourage effect.” Remember, the entourage effect lets you experience the benefits of all the cannabinoids. It honestly depends on personal preference as to you which CBD oil version you prefer!
What can CBD Oil be used for?
Whether good or bad, there is a wealth of anecdotal evidence on the potential health benefits of CBD. If you read the reviews for some of the better known CBD companies, you will find thousands of stories about CBD's success. Some conditions that reviewers that buy CBD oil helps with include:
Insomnia, other sleep disorders, and general difficulty falling and staying asleep
Cancer, HIV, and other diseases that affect the immune system
Anxiety and stress
Chronic pain
Epilepsy
Nausea
While there is substantial anecdotal evidence, it still is not scientific evidence. More sound scientific research needs to be done to prove these claims. What we do know is that when you buy CBD oil, you can be sure that it is non-addictive and safe for human consumption, according to the World Health Organization. The US Government even has a patent (patent 6,630,507) on the use of “non-psychoactive cannabinoids to protect the brain from damage or degeneration caused by certain diseases”! You should still remember to talk to your doctor if you decide to buy CBD oil if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications.
The following criteria were used to create our lists of best CBD oils:
Third-Party Tested and Independently Verified
Organic and all-natural
Choice of flavors
No added sugars
Source of CBD
Vegan
So, how do you know what kind of CBD oil to buy? Choosing between CBD Oils without THC and full-spectrum CBD oils is entirely a personal choice. It may take a bit of trial and error to find the CBD oil that's right for you, but our list helps narrow down your choices.
Balance CBD is our pick for the best THC free CBD oil. Their CBD oils are available in several flavors: Natural, Charlotte's Web, Strawberry (Uplift), Vanilla (Sleepytime), Mint (Calm), and Wildberry (Awaken). Strawberry, Vanilla, Mint, and Wildberry. Our favorites, the Relief CBD Oil comes in 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg. Our other favorite the Charlottes Web CBD Oil comes in 500mg and 1000mg. This company does not use artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or sweeteners. Balance CBD oils are made in America, THC-free, organic, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and allergen-free. You should also note that you can scan the QR code on the product to see the batch third-party lab results.
Balance CBD uses essential oils to add to the effects of CBD in these flavors: Strawberry (Uplift), Vanilla (Sleepytime), Mint (Calm), and Wildberry (Awaken). For example, Strawberry is meant to give you energy and a good feeling, hence the name Uplift. This flavor uses lemon to increases alertness, spearmint to reduce fatigue, and bergamot to energize.
If you're unsure whether to buy CBD oil, or if CBD oil is best for you, Balance CBD has a full range of products, including CBD Gummies, Topicals, and even CBD for Pets!
2. Green Roads
If you're looking to buy CBD oils without THC, Green Roads makes it easy with a wide selection of strengths. From beginner to very experienced user, you can choose strengths that include 100mg, 250mg, 350mg, 550mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 3500mg. Each batch is tested in a third-party lab, and results can be found directly on the website, which is critical in ensuring the quality of your products.
They test all their raw materials for quality, not just the CBD. The proprietary blend has ingredients that include broad-spectrum CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and kosher-grade vegetable glycerin. CO2 extraction is used to produce their CBD oil, which is one of the cleanest ways to pull out CBD. The downside is that if you're looking for a lot of flavors, this isn't the company for you. Additionally, the price is higher than some other CBD companies. Shipping may also be a concern as it takes about seven days for your package to arrive.
3. Lazarus Naturals
Lazarus Naturals makes the list because of their social responsibility. They are an employee-owned and operated company that gives discounts to veterans, low-income households, and people on long-term disability. Not only do they commit to giving back, but they also make quality products. Their ingredients list is simple: Fractionated Coconut Oil and CBD Isolate. Choose from four flavors: Flavorless, Wintermint, Tropical, and Blood Orange. Their tinctures are THC-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and made in America. Each flavor comes in two strengths: 750mg and 3000mg.
Their flavorless is their most popular tincture and has a plain taste. Lazarus Naturals have their own farms to grow their own hemp, which means that they use a vertically integrated process to create their oils from seed to product. The results of third-party tests can be found on their site. There are no pesticides or heavy metals in their oils. On the downside, they don't use CO2 extraction but rather an ethanol process to produce their CBD.
4. Ananda Hemp
Ananda Hemp is not just made in the USA; they are certified to grow their domestic hemp by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture as they use 8th generation Kentucky farmers. If you buy CBD oil from them, then you will buy CBD oil that is made of Ananda hemp flower extract, organic cold-pressed hemp seed oil, MCT oil, and botanical terpene blend. Hemp plant stalks are not used.
Ananda Hemp tinctures only come in one strength: 600mg. One of the great things about Ananda Hemp is that they have seed to product control, which means they work with plant geneticists and farmers to create first-rate hemp plants. The downside is that their oils are on the high end of the pricing scale. Also, while third-party testing is available, it is only possible after you purchase the product. You must also be careful when taking a drug test because, while their CBD oil contains no THC, it provides a broad spectrum of cannabinoids that may trigger a failed drug test.
5. Joy Organics
Joy Organics keeps things very simple and only uses two ingredients for its natural flavor: organic extra-virgin olive oil and phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. However, they also offer three more flavors: mint, orange, and lemon.
Joy Organics three flavors have the extra ingredients of natural flavors, humulene, myrcene, and β‑Caryophyllene essential oils. There are no fillers, dyes, excipients, or binders either. Joy Organics CBD oils come in four strengths: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg. Like the previous company on the list, Joy Organics oils are broad spectrum with zero THC. Their products are also third-party tested; however, a drawback is that batch results are not immediately available on their site. Another drawback is that they are pricier than other brands.
Balance CBD takes the cake for best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil. This oil comes in two flavors: Charlotte's Web and Natural. The Charlotte’s Web comes in two strengths: 500mg and 1000mg. The Natural comes in three strengths: 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.
Balance CBD has the highest quality as it is organic, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, and no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or sweeteners. Balance CBD also includes a QR code on their products so that you can see the results of third-party lab tests for that batch. You can be assured that you are getting a pure product with no toxins or anything else you don't want in your body!
2. PlusCBD Oil
PlusCBD Oil is made with the following: alpha-tocopherol, ascorbyl palmitate, Saponaria, quillaja, monolaurin, silica, monk fruit, peppermint oil, olive oil, hemp oil, and water. Their CBD is made using CO2 extraction and is very potent. Coming in three strengths and three flavors, PlusCBD Oil is accessible to the new and experienced CBD user. The unflavored oil is sweet because monk fruit is one of the ingredients of the tincture and is 300 times sweeter than sugar. Peppermint and goji blueberry round out the flavors.
If you buy full spectrum CBD oil from Plus, then their flavors comes in the following strengths: 1oz 250mg CBD, 2oz 750 mg CBD, and 2oz 1500 CBD. PlusCBD Oil is gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and US hemp certified. Each tincture also comes with complete lab results for each batch made. They not only are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), but they are also reasonably priced. On the downside is that they use hemp imported from Europe. They also have a stringent return policy, and for these reasons they are number 2 on our list.
3. Fab CBD
Fab CBD keeps it simple if you buy full spectrum CBD oil from them. Along with CO2 extracted full-spectrum CBD, the only other ingredients in their oil are MCT oil and non-alcoholic natural flavoring. They also have a variety of strengths and flavors: vanilla, citrus, berry, mint, and natural flavor. These oils use premium ingredients, and you can taste the difference. Each flavor comes in several strengths: 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg. It should be noted that Colorado hemp is used to make its CBD oil.
Fab CBD tinctures are relatively inexpensive, and Fab CBD offers great customer service to go along with their great products. The only down-side is that customers are unable to access third-party lab results. However, if you buy full spectrum CBD oil from Fab you’ll still get a great CBD product!
4. 4 Corners Cannabis
4 Corners Cannabis full-spectrum CBD oil has a very apparent hemp flavor with hints of orange and coconut. If you buy full spectrum CBD oil from 4 Corners Cannabis , then you will recieve tinctures that are allergen conscious, fair trade, third-party lab tested, and non-GMO.
It's important to know that 4 Corners Cannabis has full control of their product from seed to product, meaning that they can control everything right down to the genetics of the flower. While their products are potent, their customer service should also be lauded. On the downside, their tinctures at relatively expensive, so buy full spectrum CBD oil from them if could be costly. While lab results are provided, it is unknown whether they are the most recent results. And, unlike the rest of the companies on the list, ethanol extracted full-spectrum CBD is used. However, our panel still thought that their products were worthy of making the top 5 list!
5. Press Pause Project
If you buy full spectrum CBD oil from Press Pause Project, then you’ll see that they keep things nice and simple with only three ingredients: CO2 extracted full-spectrum CBD oil, fractionated coconut oil, and organic peppermint oil. They are also non-GMO, organic, gluten-free, and vegan. This refreshing CBD oil tastes minty yet earthy with hints of sweet. It smells like peppermint and not like cannabis.
Press Pause Project only offers its tincture in one strength: 500mg. On the downside, there isn't any variety as they have only one flavor and one strength. Also, their prices are higher than other oils on our list. It should also be noted that customers cannot access lab results of finished batches.
CBD Tinctures For Sale - Buy The Best CBD Oil without THC and Full-Spectrum CBD
Balance CBD, an AAXLL Brands Company, ranks number one for both CBD oil without THC and Full-Spectrum CBD oil. One of the reasons that we put them at number one, was that they sell both variations, without compromising on quality. We believe that with Balance CBD, you will get the most for your money. While Balance CBD tops our lists, we still recommend that you try or buy CBD oil from the other companies on our best CBD oil list because it's all a matter of personal preference.
You still have to be careful when you buy CBD oil online, lots of companies pop up and offer you the chance to buy CBD oil for sale, but always make sure that you can verify what’s in the bottle. Third party results, and QR codes help with this. Poor quality CBD or toxins are common for sub-par companies who don't test their products. Do your due diligence before purchasing CBD oil and make sure that your tinctures are all-natural and organic.
The brands we featured are well-reviewed, and most have their third party lab results available. Go with brands that are well-reviewed by publications like this. If you don't want to buy CBD Oil, then you can always try another CBD product, check out this quiz today!