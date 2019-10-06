The Gist

Friday, October 4, 2019

Orlando Ballet: Uncorked showcases dance in close, casual quarters at the Abbey

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO BALLET
  • Photo via Orlando Ballet

Break away from the traditional theater setting and grab a drink as the Orlando Ballet entertains, educates and enriches with charm at the Abbey.

At Uncorked, the dancers trade in their stage costumes for casual practice wear in an intimate setting that's open to the public. Experience the creative decision-making of artistic director Robert Hill as he and a small group of Orlando Ballet's artistes delve into the art of choreography while answering some of your most pressing questions. (Note: Please don't be that person who asks about the danseurs' dance belts.)

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-418-9828 | orlandoballet.org | $30-$50

