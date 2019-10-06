Midnight movie 'Chopping Mall' will leave you screaming for the 80s

click to enlarge Photo via Concorde Pictures

We've already mentioned how Enzian's monthlong schedule of horror movies this year is on point. But this week's Midnight Movie – the first of four playing this month – is a real treat. A movie about teenagers who stay late at the mall to bone at a furniture store only to find that the mall's security robots (not a real thing, '90s babies) have malfunctioned and are out for blood, Chopping Mall is a veritable checklist of '80s horror. Mall? Check. Horny teens? Check. Grody slang? To the max. Don't expect any subtlety – unless you pair the movie with the Eden Bar's themed "Kill Bots Attack!" cocktail, which blends Aperol, elderflower liqueur, mint and champagne. – Thaddeus McCollum

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12