Thursday, October 3, 2019

Midnight movie 'Chopping Mall' will leave you screaming for the 80s

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CONCORDE PICTURES
  • Photo via Concorde Pictures

We've already mentioned how Enzian's monthlong schedule of horror movies this year is on point. But this week's Midnight Movie – the first of four playing this month – is a real treat. A movie about teenagers who stay late at the mall to bone at a furniture store only to find that the mall's security robots (not a real thing, '90s babies) have malfunctioned and are out for blood, Chopping Mall is a veritable checklist of '80s horror. Mall? Check. Horny teens? Check. Grody slang? To the max. Don't expect any subtlety – unless you pair the movie with the Eden Bar's themed "Kill Bots Attack!" cocktail, which blends Aperol, elderflower liqueur, mint and champagne. – Thaddeus McCollum

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

