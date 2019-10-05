The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 5, 2019

The Heard

Jacksonville's Teen Divorce shine at Montgomery Drive's all-Florida band showcase at Will's Pub

Posted By on Sat, Oct 5, 2019 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Teen Divorce at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Teen Divorce at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Teen Divorce, Chalet Girl and Flagman, Will’s Pub, Oct. 2

With the exception of young local favorites Boston Marriage, my second Montgomery Drive showcase in as many nights gave completely fresh looks at some homegrown talent.
click to enlarge Teen Divorce at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Teen Divorce at Will's Pub
The most complete and impressive discovery of the evening was Jacksonville’s Teen Divorce. All their style markers glow with the kind of warm familiarity that will induce instant, deep and swooning indie nostalgia. But roll it all up and their merge of thick and chunky 1990s indie rock, emo and shoegaze textures that are much more gorgeously present live makes for a somewhat unlikely but fresh amalgam. Striking an effective dynamic between melody and tectonics, this is a band with a clear sense of direction and aesthetic.
click to enlarge Flagman at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flagman at Will's Pub
Opening Orlando band Flagman yielded the opposite result. With a sound that’s some form of rock ADHD, this is the kind of indeterminate band that places variety far above vision. Maybe their look was a giveaway:
click to enlarge Flagman at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flagman at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Flagman at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flagman at Will's Pub
If I listed all the styles Flagman touched on during their set, my word count would be shot. But with an excursive scramble that at the very least included grunge, psych, blues rock, groove, jazz and even some goofball Primus shit, this performance was an exercise in unchecked miscellanea. They’re notably technical players, but even excellent ones are nowhere without direction. And as a band, much less an idea, Flagman are more fusion than synthesis.
click to enlarge Flagman at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flagman at Will's Pub
Also playing were young Orlando group Chalet Girl. Although still in development, they’re a decent trio with indie rock that’s simple but brawny. What rings brightest about them is the clear voice of Lili Trombo. With a pronounced revivalist streak that exudes classic style like the lead of a 1960s girl group, her singing brings a booming, vintage clarity to their otherwise modern rock sound.
click to enlarge Chalet Girl at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Chalet Girl at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Chalet Girl at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Chalet Girl at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A nighttime ice rink with bumper cars is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Dogs from the Bahamas are up for adoption at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Read More

  3. From top shelf to bottom: the surprising results of a blind bourbon taste test Read More

  4. Here's Florida Sen. Marco Rubio saying Trump didn’t do something he obviously just did Read More

  5. Orlando Science Center's adults-only Science Night Dead will scare you smart Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation