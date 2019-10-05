Jacksonville's Teen Divorce shine at Montgomery Drive's all-Florida band showcase at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Teen Divorce at Will's Pub

Teen Divorce at Will's Pub

Flagman at Will's Pub

Flagman at Will's Pub

Flagman at Will's Pub

Flagman at Will's Pub

Chalet Girl at Will's Pub

Chalet Girl at Will's Pub

With the exception of young local favoritesmy secondshowcase in as many nights gave completely fresh looks at some homegrown talent.The most complete and impressive discovery of the evening was Jacksonville’sAll their style markers glow with the kind of warm familiarity that will induce instant, deep and swooning indie nostalgia. But roll it all up and their merge of thick and chunky 1990sandtextures that are much more gorgeously present live makes for a somewhat unlikely but fresh amalgam. Striking an effective dynamic between melody and tectonics, this is a band with a clear sense of direction and aesthetic.Opening Orlando bandyielded the opposite result. With a sound that’s some form ofthis is the kind of indeterminate band that places variety far above vision. Maybe their look was a giveaway:If I listed all the styles Flagman touched on during their set, my word count would be shot. But with an excursive scramble that at the very least included grunge, psych, blues rock, groove, jazz and even some goofballshit, this performance was an exercise in unchecked miscellanea. They’re notably technical players, but even excellent ones are nowhere without direction. And as a band, much less an idea, Flagman are more fusion than synthesis.Also playing were young Orlando groupAlthough still in development, they’re a decent trio with indie rock that’s simple but brawny. What rings brightest about them is the clear voice of Lili Trombo. With a pronounced revivalist streak that exudes classic style like the lead of a 1960s girl group, her singing brings a booming, vintage clarity to their otherwise modern rock sound.