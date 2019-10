click to enlarge Image via the Nook on Robinson/Facebook

Are you old enough to look at high school through rose-colored glasses? Get dressed up and grab a date for the Nook's tribute to the dances of your youth.



Machine Gun Kristin and DJ Mispac3 will have you dancing through the decades, with a different decade of music from the '50s through the '00s featured every hour.

8 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.