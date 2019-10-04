The Gist

Friday, October 4, 2019

Orlando Science Center's adults-only Science Night Dead will scare you smart

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF GINGER 'SYNTHESTRUCT' LEIGH BY DREW GARRAWAY
  • Photo of Ginger 'Synthestruct' Leigh by Drew Garraway

For this, the last 2019 edition of Orlando Science Center's adults-only Science Night Live, they've embraced the season of witches and ghouls and dubbed themselves Science Night Dead.


Aside from the temporary name change, the night isn't overtly Halloween-y – it's more of a chance to explore the OSC's current exhibit, "Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine" (though if you're a zombie: braaaaiiinnnsss).

There's plenty to do, see and taste, but we're looking forward to a brain-bending activity led by local artist Ginger Leigh. The artist also known as Synthestruct will lead guests in an exercise using sound, light, and tools like crayons and jelly beans to explore synesthesia, a neurological condition in which some people experience multiple sensory perceptions in response to common stimuli, like hearing colors or smelling music. Because we all know that Wednesday is orange and three sounds like a theremin.



Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. | 407-514-2000 | osc.org | $16

