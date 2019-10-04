The Heard

Friday, October 4, 2019

Grace Potter brings solo comeback tour to Orlando next year

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 12:38 PM

Grace Potter is finally making her return to music after four long years, and that journey will still be in its beginning stages when Potter plays the House of Blues on Jan. 10, 2020. The singer-songwriter first gained national recognition back in 2010 with her Kenny Chesney collaboration, “You and Tequila.”

This helped build hype for her band, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, who played Orlando as far back as 2011. Not long after, Potter departed to pursue a solo career, but Friday's show marks her first touring appearance in the area since a 2015 hiatus where Potter refocused on family and welcomed her first child. Her headlining performance at House of Blues is stop No. 3 in support of her sophomore solo album, Daylight.

Tickets can be purchased here.


