TripAdvisor's ban on shows with captive whales and dolphins could hurt SeaWorld

TripAdvisor is extending their commitment to protecting captive animals by banning ticket sales to events and experiences which use dolphins and whales performing on public display.
The changes to their Animal Welfare Policy announced on Tuesday could have negative effects for SeaWorld, where dolphins and whales perform daily for guests.
Exceptions will be made for "seaside sanctuaries" that use a “natural body of coastal water, such as a bay or cove, that houses cetaceans in as close to a natural environment as possible," said the company in a statement. That doesn't include the massive cement and glass enclosures at SeaWorld and similar parks.
Back in 2016, Trip Advisor made a commitment to no longer “sell tickets to, or generate booking revenue from, specific experiences where tourists come into physical contact with captive wild animals unless certain exceptional circumstances apply.”
SeaWorld has already appeared to make a shift from their live animal shows. On March 17, 2016, SeaWorld announced the end of their breeding program, signifying the last generation of orcas in captivity in their care, with orca shows planned to end in 2019 altogether.
Former SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha announced his resignation on Sept. 16, just days after SeaWorld laid off 100 customer service employees. No word yet on how new company leaders will respond to the TripAdvisor ban.
