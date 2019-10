click image Photo courtesy Sugar Ray/Facebook

Sugar Ray

Surf's up, Thornton Park. Lake Eola Park is the place next year for the Hullabaloo in Thornton Park, an outdoor fest that is set to feature Sugar Ray, Eve 6, local bands to be announced, and a professional wake boarders. You read every word of that correctly. Sugar Ray and Eve 6 headline the Hullabaloo in Thornton Park on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.