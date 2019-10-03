Eighties freestyle star Lisa Lisa to play Orlando during Pride Week

In one of the more exciting musical announcements for Pride Week, freestyle chanteuse Lisa Lisa will be playing Stonewall in Parramore. Lisa Lisa came to fame fronting her Cult Jam in the 1980s, releasing freestyle hit singles like "I Wonder If I Take You Home" and "Lost in Emotion."
She struck out on her own in the early ’90s, but still regularly reunited with her Cult Jam comrades. Earlier this year, she took the intriguing step of signing with Snoop Dogg's Uncle Snoop's Army management company, so we suspect you'll be hearing a lot more from Lisa Lisa.