Brooklyn savages Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub: You weren't there and why you fucked up

Even though it was a short two-band bill, this recent show by Orlando promoterwas a certified rager. Then again, it better be when you ease the night in with a grindcore band.That band wasthe Orlando group formerly known asTheir particular brand of grind is capable of some different gears, from grave-digging grooves on up to full blast-beating freak-outs, all of them extreme.Then there wasa relatively new Brooklyn trio fronted by guitarist Ken Minami, formerly ofThough this act is its own thrilling thing, they’re cut from the same wildman rock cloth as Toranavox. And they shot right out the chute like a bronco on fire.LikeBosco Mujo push the brink just about as far as it can go without losing their rock & roll. With punk guts and animal energy, their sound may verge on other styles. But this is total fucking rock & roll at its most simian.While other bands aim to rock, singer-guitarist Minami sums up Bosco Mujo’s intent when he says, “.” Nobody’s gonna put what they do more concisely or accurately than that because this band isAs a guitarist, Minami owned the stage and wielded his axe like aWhen he wasn’t shredding or flailing his guitar about, he was coaxing its force out like voodoo.At one point, he even passed the spirit on and handed the guitar over to audience member and, thankfully, local musician(of Glowing Nowhere), who ripped his own hot licks on the spot to keep the band’s inferno of virtuosity raging.Now that Bosco Mujo is on the scene, no discussion of rock’s savage frontier is complete without citing them. Hairy, blistering and white-hot in intensity, they’re a tempest ofAnd they will torch you.