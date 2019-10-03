The Heard

Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Heard

Brooklyn savages Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub: You weren't there and why you fucked up

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Bosco Mujo and Flying Limbs, Will’s Pub, Oct. 1

Even though it was a short two-band bill, this recent show by Orlando promoter Montgomery Drive was a certified rager. Then again, it better be when you ease the night in with a grindcore band.

click to enlarge Flying Limbs at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Flying Limbs at Will's Pub
That band was Flying Limbs, the Orlando group formerly known as Deformed. Their particular brand of grind is capable of some different gears, from grave-digging grooves on up to full blast-beating freak-outs, all of them extreme.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
Then there was Bosco Mujo, a relatively new Brooklyn trio fronted by guitarist Ken Minami, formerly of Toranavox. Though this act is its own thrilling thing, they’re cut from the same wildman rock cloth as Toranavox. And they shot right out the chute like a bronco on fire.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
Like Monotonix on crank, Bosco Mujo push the brink just about as far as it can go without losing their rock & roll. With punk guts and animal energy, their sound may verge on other styles. But this is total fucking rock & roll at its most simian.



click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
While other bands aim to rock, singer-guitarist Minami sums up Bosco Mujo’s intent when he says, “Let’s explode.” Nobody’s gonna put what they do more concisely or accurately than that because this band is maximum live detonation.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
As a guitarist, Minami owned the stage and wielded his axe like a crazed, swashbuckling shaman. When he wasn’t shredding or flailing his guitar about, he was coaxing its force out like voodoo.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
At one point, he even passed the spirit on and handed the guitar over to audience member and, thankfully, local musician Dave Pokk (of Glowing Nowhere), who ripped his own hot licks on the spot to keep the band’s inferno of virtuosity raging.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub
Now that Bosco Mujo is on the scene, no discussion of rock’s savage frontier is complete without citing them. Hairy, blistering and white-hot in intensity, they’re a tempest of pure, unfiltered exhilaration. And they will torch you.

click to enlarge Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bosco Mujo at Will's Pub

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

