Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Westbound I-4 will close overnights between 434 and 436 for almost three weeks

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:47 PM

As soon as Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily close westbound Interstate 4 overnight, between state roads 434 and 436.

The nightly closures are expected to last nearly three weeks, to allow for the demolition of the old 436 bridge over I-4. Closures will be restricted to midnight on Mondays through Fridays at 5 a.m., until Friday, Oct. 18.

The nightly closures are necessary to safely demolish the old S.R. 436. bridge over westbound I-4.
Drivers will need to use Exit 94 to S.R. 434. From S.R. 434, motorists can use Montgomery Road or S.R. 436 to make their way to the westbound I-4 on-ramp from S.R. 436.

View or download a handout of detour routes for these closures here.



More information about the redesigned I-4 and S.R. 436 interchange is on FDOT's website.

Modifications or extensions to these schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone.

