Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Thousands show up at funeral in Sarasota for veteran with no family

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGACY.COM
  • Photo via Legacy.com
Since he had no living family when he passed away, Army veteran Edward Pearson could’ve been buried with just the funeral director.

However, when he was laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 1, an estimated 2,000 people, mostly strangers, came to honor Pearson, reports Fox 13.

Ed Lyons III, who works for the Sarasota National Cemetery as the assistant director, and is a veteran himself, mentioned how proud he was to see people come out and honor the veteran.

"It tugs at your heart because the things that veterans do for our country, what they sacrifice. You don’t want to think of anyone being alone or laid to rest without anyone being there to honor them," said Lyons to Fox News.



Early this week, funeral director and Michael Hoyt, also a veteran, posted about the funeral service online, which read “This Veteran has no immediate family all are welcome to attend."

Eventually, former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham caught wind of the situation and tweeted about it, prompting citizens of Sarasota to attend the funeral.

After Graham shared it, CNN political anchor Jake Tapper shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, leading to the massive attendance numbers.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando employee in ‘Despicable Me’ costume fired after flashing white power sign Read More

  2. Florida's first Chipotle drive-thru is coming to Kissimmee Read More

  3. Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott seek answers over 'offensive' museum art Read More

  4. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is open but Disney isn't finished updating Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. Orange County Brewers hosting grand re-opening at new Lake Mary location on Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation