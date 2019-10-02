Teen Divorce, Saeros, Degreaser and more great live music in Orlando this week

click image
Teen Divorce
Photo courtesy Saeros/Facebook
Jacksonville indie-rockers play a midweek gig at Will's with locals Boston Marriage, Chalet Girl and the Flag Boi.!
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Will's Pub, $8-$10
Saeros
Pop-leaning local shoegazers lay down heavy atmospheres at Will's Pub with Charlene Joan, Harbour Drive, and No Handouts.
9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Will's Pub, $8-$10
I'm Your Knife
Miami harsh noise duo (behind label Heavy Days, which has released albums by local Alien Witch) hit the City Beautiful on the way out of the state for some touring. Recommended.
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Manes Emporium of Doubt, $5
Degreaser
Raucous Miami rockers led by the inimitable Ben Katzman return to Orlando again, this time to rawk in the company of the Palmettes and the New Lows.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Will's Pub, $5
Shadow Cabinet
Local dark-alternative covers act hits two haunts this weekend: the Imperial at Washburn on Saturday and Boxi Park (!) on Sunday.
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Boxi Park, free
Marc With a C
Local musical iconoclast workshops a greatest-hits, 20th anniversary at International Drive's Garden Room with fellow singer-songwriter Cristaly.
7 p.m. at Monday, Oct. 7, at the Garden Room, $10
Electric Six
Debauched electro-rock survivors return to Soundbar with DaveTV to pep up an otherwise slow weeknight.
7 p.m. at Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Soundbar, $15
