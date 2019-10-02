The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The Heard

Teen Divorce, Saeros, Degreaser and more great live music in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SAEROS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Saeros/Facebook
Teen Divorce
Jacksonville indie-rockers  play a midweek gig at Will's with locals Boston Marriage, Chalet Girl and the Flag Boi.!
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Saeros
Pop-leaning local shoegazers lay down heavy atmospheres at Will's Pub with Charlene Joan, Harbour Drive, and No Handouts.
9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

I'm Your Knife
Miami harsh noise duo (behind label Heavy Days, which has released albums by local Alien Witch) hit the City Beautiful on the way out of the state for some touring. Recommended.
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Manes Emporium of Doubt, $5

Degreaser
Raucous Miami rockers led by the inimitable Ben Katzman return to Orlando again, this time to rawk in the company of the Palmettes and the New Lows.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Will's Pub, $5



Shadow Cabinet
Local dark-alternative covers act hits two haunts this weekend: the Imperial at Washburn on Saturday and Boxi Park (!) on Sunday.
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Boxi Park, free

Marc With a C
Local musical iconoclast workshops a greatest-hits, 20th anniversary at International Drive's Garden Room with fellow singer-songwriter Cristaly.
7 p.m. at Monday, Oct. 7, at the Garden Room, $10

Electric Six
Debauched electro-rock survivors return to Soundbar with DaveTV to pep up an otherwise slow weeknight.
7 p.m. at Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Soundbar, $15


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott seek answers over 'offensive' museum art Read More

  2. Orlando state Rep. Bruce Antone introduces bill requiring dogs to stay outside at restaurants Read More

  3. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is open but Disney isn't finished updating Hollywood Studios Read More

  4. Orange County Brewers hosting grand re-opening at new Lake Mary location on Saturday Read More

  5. New stroller and wheelchair rental policy at Walt Disney World has some mobility-impaired guests worried Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation