Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Orlando 4 Rivers locations celebrate 10-year anniversary with a giant $10 'Mega Meat' sandwiches

Ready for the meat sweats? Orlando 4 Rivers Smokehouse locations are serving a "Mega Meat" sandwich for $10 in honor of the Winter Park-born chain's 10-year anniversary. For the entire month of October, the restaurant is offering these monsters which are packed with double the meat of a classic sando.

Diners can choose from the signature Angus brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or burnt ends. No need to sit and sweat, guests can choose to dine-in, order online or grab their Mega Meat to-go. 4 Rivers has also brought fried pickles back while supplies last. Spare no expense when it comes to celebrating the anniversary, amirite?
While they're at it, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant is donating proceeds from pink nachos (nachos with pink tortilla chips) to local organizations helping fight and bring awareness to the cause. 4 Rivers Smokehouse locations include downtown Orlando, UCF, Daytona, Longwood, Kissimmee, Winter Garden and Winter Park.

