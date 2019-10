click image Photo courtesy Acoqui/Facebook

Local indie promoters Ugly Orange are set to stage an eclectic evening of art-rock at Rollins College's tony Cornell Fine Arts Museum next week. And the whole is free. The lineup – a mix of adventurous local sounds old and new – features Acoqui, Tidepools and Greyson Charnock (Someday River). So if you've been meaning to check out the museum's current exhibition of 20th Century African American Art and just needed that extra kick in the posterior region, well, here you go.This evening of art music for art people happens at CFAM smack dab in the middle of Rollins College in Winter Park on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. This event is free.