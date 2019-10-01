Orange County Brewers hosting grand re-opening at new Lake Mary location on Saturday

click to enlarge
Orange County Brewers may have made better sense as the name of a full-service craft brewery when they were located in downtown Orlando, but no one will mind drinking their "Orange County" again this weekend in Seminole County.
OCB will host their all-day grand re-opening in Lake Mary this Saturday, at 1117 International Parkway, from noon to 8 p.m.
During the celebration, the brewery will release their New England IPA, pilsner and special Oktoberfest. OCB will regularly carry 12 to 16 different styles of house-made beer on tap, including their lager, Weizenbach, Schwarzebier, NEIPA and Blonde Ale. They also plan to occasionally host live music.
Despite the Orange Ave. foot traffic, the overhead at their previous downtown Orlando location proved untenable, but OCB owners Jeremy Roberts, Travis Barr, Michael Kolodiin and Sandeep Bahgnater always planned to continue the brand.
"We are extremely happy to open our doors in Seminole County and join the Lake Mary community," said Roberts in a statement. "The support from Lake Mary and OCB’s loyal brew crew has been outstanding."
One benefit of the move is that the new, 3,600-square-foot location in Park Lane Plaza will become Lake Mary's first brewery.
The decor will continue OCB’s signature brightly colored, industrial-taproom design, with heavy wood accents, an open floor plan, a large outdoor seating area, ample parking and a full kitchen serving burgers, sandwiches and salads.
OCB will also be present at Lake Mary’s Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 19, Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31 and the Oyster Fest in mid-November.
When we first told you about the move,
we mentioned the Lake Mary location is the beginning of ambitious expansion plans for OCB, as they expect to open a pub in Orlando International Airport's new South Terminal C in 2021, which will feature of their six craft beer options. No word yet on whether that is still final, nor is there certainty that OCB will move into downtown's Creative Village, as was announced in 2018.
OCB Lake Mary's normal business hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily. For more information about the events, call 407-878-1795 or visit their website
.
