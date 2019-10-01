The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The Gist

Fairvilla gets ready for costume season with a Glitter & Gore party

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Halloween is one season when Fairvilla really shines, particularly for those looking for a costume that’s more corporeal than phantasmic.

This week, Fairvilla invites everyone over for sexy time. Enjoy complimentary cocktails while participating in games, raffles, a costume contest and more. Then you can wander the store and come up with your own ideas for take-home tricks and treats.

7-9 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Glitter & Gore: A Halloween Party
@ Fairvilla Adult Mega Store
1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Central
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details Fairvilla Adult Mega Store
1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Central
Orlando, FL
407-425-6005
General Goods & Services
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Glitter & Gore: A Halloween Party @ Fairvilla Adult Mega Store

    • Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After two decades and numerous awards, tonight is the final 'IllumiNations' show at Epcot Read More

  2. I-4 Ultimate construction to pause after falling beam kills construction worker in downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association 'deeply offended' by Orlando attorney John Morgan's 'slave wages' comparison Read More

  4. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  5. New stroller and wheelchair rental policy at Walt Disney World has some mobility-impaired guests worried Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation