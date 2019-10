Fairvilla gets ready for costume season with a Glitter & Gore party

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Halloween is one season when Fairvilla really shines, particularly for those looking for a costume that’s more corporeal than phantasmic.This week, Fairvilla invites everyone over for sexy time. Enjoy complimentary cocktails while participating in games, raffles, a costume contest and more. Then you can wander the store and come up with your own ideas for take-home tricks and treats.7-9 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com