Fairvilla gets ready for costume season with a Glitter & Gore party

Halloween is one season when Fairvilla really shines, particularly for those looking for a costume that’s more corporeal than phantasmic.
This week, Fairvilla invites everyone over for sexy time. Enjoy complimentary cocktails while participating in games, raffles, a costume contest and more. Then you can wander the store and come up with your own ideas for take-home tricks and treats.
7-9 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com
@ Fairvilla Adult Mega Store
1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Central
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
