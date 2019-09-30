Popular 'Brick-or-Treat' Halloween event returns to LegoLand Florida

click to enlarge
LegoLand Florida has announced the return of their annual Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat
, which starts this Saturday and runs every weekend through October.
Included with park admission, activities include a Halloween-themed trail, scavenger hunts, meet-and-greets with Halloween exclusive LEGO characters (like, Lord Vampyre, Rockin’ Frankenstein, and more), a “Tale of Pirates’ Cove Fireworks Spectacular,” which will end every evening of the event.
Plus, if you show up on October 5-6, and your kid (age 2-12) is dressed like a pirate, you’ll receive a free theme park ticket
to return before the end of the year.
Recently, the Winter Haven park announced that their new pirate-themed hotel will open April 17, 2020. The five-story, 150-room hotel “Pirate Island Hotel,”
will feature in-room treasure hunts, pirate-themed shows and entertainment, and more.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.