Band of the Week: Nø Handøuts

's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Nø Handøuts
.
Nø Handøuts are playing Oct. 3 at Will's Pub.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
Spring 2019.
Who's in the band?
CC Buehler – Lead Vocals
Natalia Soler – Rhythm Guitar and Back-up Vocals
Ethan Passeser – Drums
Kristin James – Bass
Micah Rojas – Lead Guitar
Currently available releases:
We’re currently in the process of recording our first EP – Nervous Laughter
. You can check out all of our live videos and recordings on our social media and Bandcamp at nohandouts.bandcamp.com
Websites:
Facebook
Instagram
Songkick
Twitter
Describe your sound in five words:
Rhythmically Rebellious Progressive Pop Punk
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
I would have to say our first show would be our most memorable. We played our first official show July 31st at Uncle Lou’s on Mills Ave and we had such a huge turn out, we overshot max capacity! People were watching from outside, standing up on the booths and tucked back around the hall. Friends, family and fans came from all over Florida, some driving hours just to come see our set that night! We felt so much love and support, it really humbled us as a band and made gratitude one of our main drives moving forward. All of our supporting artists that night, despite being completely different genres from one another, were super enthusiastic. The show was so fun, personal and inspiring.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We love all of the amazing local artists we’ve worked with at our shows, especially Paradise Tree, Violet Flair and Take Lead… however, we have an absolute favorite local band to play shows with and that is CanVas. Their metal roots really bring an incredible amount of unity to their sound but most importantly energy to their stage presence. Between the couple shows we’ve played with them, we’ve watched their frontman Omer Shankle run out of the venue, mic in hand, yelling at people in the streets then running back in and sliding face first on his stomach into the middle of the crowd. At our Friday the 13th show we played in Tampa, he started stapling money to his own body at the end of their set. To say the least, they really put on a show and we are stoked to be a part of it!
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Our band is extremely proud of our description. Nø Handøuts is a local Orlando DIY female-fronted, multi-gender, multi-racial, LGBTQIA+ Pop-Punk band. We are generally genre fluid and play together solely because of the joy it brings each of us as individuals and as friends. I was recently talking to a lead singer (of a quite famous band) backstage at Soundbar. a few weeks ago, and after our bassist Kristin and I gave him our description, he apologized to us. He said, “I know the scene and I’m sorry you guys feel like you have to introduce yourself as female-fronted, etc.” We corrected him right away. As musicians in 2019, we are all well aware of the gender and racial norms of the alternative (especially pop punk) scene. We announce ourselves as such because we PROUDLY represent the minorities in our band. LGBTQIA+, people of color, and female human beings are unfortunately few and far between in the general alt music scene and we want to represent our melting pot of band members with the upmost pride and excitement. When we tell you what makes up Nø Handøuts, it’s not a warning… it’s a medal of achievement.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
We love being a local Orlando band truly because of our amazing community that shows up to all of our shows. Although we aren’t a huge band yet by any means, we have constant support and reassurance from any local Otownians that watch us live. We’ve been hyped, encouraged and most of all motivated by the love and support we get as feedback at every set we’ve ever had here. Playing at local Orlando venues and seeing such a diverse community come in to rock out with us and enjoy our music truly sets the soul on fire! There’s so much opportunity here; being a dreamer is so accepted and encouraged. Even as a local band, we feel unstoppable!
Our least favorite part of being an Orlando band is 100% the traffic it takes to get to any of our venues, sets and practice spaces. And don’t get us started on the parking.
Any big news to share?
We’ve got nothing but big news to share! Between all of our upcoming shows and collaborations, our EP coming out later this fall and our first music video already in the works, we’ve got so much progressing at the speed of light, its been an incredibly inspiring take off! Definitely check out our social media and listen to our originals and covers. Keep your eyes peeled for the release dates on our EP – Nervous Laughter
and our first music video "Old No Name" coming out in the next few weeks. Most importantly, come join us at a show (keep track on our Songkick and Facebook) and share the happiness and excitement that keeps Nø Handøuts thriving!