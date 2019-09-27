The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

The Heard

The Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, announces Orlando show in December

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
West Coast rap godfather Snoop Dogg has announced a North American tour in December to close out the year. And his amazingly-titled "I Wanna Thank Me" tour is ending in Orlando (also the only Florida date as of this writing)!

Snoop released 20th album I Wanna Thank Me in August, so expect to hear a lot of these new songs, but also, fingers crossed, maybe he'll dust off holiday favorite "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto."

Snoop Dogg plays House of Blues on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 27.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  2. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  3. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  4. Jaden Smith announces second Orlando appearance on Friday, after Tyler the Creator show Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising to 'protect' Trump from impeachment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation