Friday, September 27, 2019
The Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, announces Orlando show in December
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 2:18 PM
click image
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
West Coast rap godfather
Snoop Dogg
has announced a North American tour in December to close out the year. And his amazingly-titled "I Wanna Thank Me" tour is ending in Orlando (also the only Florida date as of this writing)!
Snoop released
20th album I Wanna Thank Me in August
, so expect to hear a lot of these new songs, but also, fingers crossed, maybe he'll dust off holiday favorite
"Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto."
Snoop Dogg plays House of Blues
on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 27.
VIDEO
