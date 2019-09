click image Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook

Global pop star and hitmaker Billie Eilish has just announced the dates for her 2020 "Where Do We Go?" tour, and one place she is certainly going is the City Beautiful for a date at the Amway Center in March!Eilish will be touring North America promoting hit albumreleased earlier this year. If you want to see for yourself what the hype is all about, Eilish will be the musical guest on this Saturday's (Sept. 28) season premiere of Billie Eilish headlines the Amway Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4.