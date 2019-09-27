Disney will put your kid to sleep with Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Yoda or Spider Man

click to enlarge
Can’t get your kid to sleep? Let the Disney stars give it a go.
With the timer ticking down toward launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which is expected to start in November, and the release of a new trailer for Frozen 2
, there’s a lot for Disney devotees to be hyped up about. Young ones especially will get a kick out of the Disney Bedtime Hotline, which is back for a short run until Monday, Sept. 30.
Whether parents are looking to give their kids a special treat or if they’re simply running out of tricks in the bedtime battle, they can call the hotline for a special goodnight message from various iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars favorites. Characters include Mickey Mouse, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda or Spider Man.
Launched in support of the Disney Sleep Shop
and the new bedtime subscription box, the cost-free service is available via a toll-free line in the United States: 1-877-7-MICKEY – though you'll have to sit through a short marketing message for the Disney store before you're given options for bedtime messages.
