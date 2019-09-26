The Pauses and friends to party like it's 1999 for their 1999 party at Will's Pub

The Pauses have just announced the details for the final installment of their themed love letters to each year of the halcyon 1990s, and with the promise of a Blair Witch Project-themed photobooth, and DJs Smilin' Dan and our own Jason Ferguson spinning the historically accurate hits all night, the "1999" party just might be the most audacious one yet.
The focus will be on the music of that decade, with cover sets spotlighting Smash Mouth, Nine Inch Nails and Macy Gray by a phalanx of local musicians including: The Pauses (natch), E-Turn, Beth McKee, Debt Neglector and Virginity.