The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Heard

The Pauses and friends to party like it's 1999 for their 1999 party at Will's Pub

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 10:51 PM

click to enlarge THe Pauses - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • THe Pauses
The Pauses have just announced the details for the final installment of their themed love letters to each year of the halcyon 1990s, and with the promise of a Blair Witch Project-themed photobooth, and DJs Smilin' Dan and our own Jason Ferguson spinning the historically accurate hits all night, the "1999" party just might be the most audacious one yet.

The focus will be on the music of that decade, with cover sets spotlighting Smash Mouth, Nine Inch Nails and Macy Gray by a phalanx of local musicians including: The Pauses (natch), E-Turn, Beth McKee, Debt Neglector and Virginity.

The 1999 Party takes over Will's Pub on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  2. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  3. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  4. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  5. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation