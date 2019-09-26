The Modern Music Movement's Opaque series colors Mills 50 with song and spoken word

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Wheeler Newman at Grumpy's Underground

Wheeler Newman at Grumpy's Underground

Wheeler Newman at Grumpy's Underground

Wheeler Newman at Grumpy's Underground

The– the Orlando promoter behind events like theshows among others – has recently launched a new regular series calledon Wednesdays at intimate Mills Ave. spot Grumpy’s Underground Eatery & Lounge. What distinguishes this one from others is its intersection ofNo, not simultaneously, ya beatniks. You can leave your berets and finger snapping at home.Rather, each edition spotlights one songwriter and one speak poet for an evening of cross-disciplinary art. The recent one was to pair notable local musicianand Orlando wordsmithbut the latter had to bail last minute due to family sickness. Disappointing though that was, this is a music column and not a spoken-word one so, as things stood, there was still a show to be had.Normally, the speaker would open the night and the singer would close. This night, it was an exclusive engagement with Wheeler Newman, and it was an up-close and interesting look. It’s been ages since I’ve seen thefrontman perform solo, but in that time his picking skills have gotten pretty serious.Moreover, the evening took on a breaking tenor when Newman announced he would be using the occasion to work out someeven playing some of it in public for the first time. The performance certified that he’s now pretty far from his more straightforward folk beginnings with an outward indie tendency that is decidedlyAlmost like Thom Yorke taking things back to acoustic basics, Newman’s solo sound has become something less settled, more cutting and more reaching.On typical Opaque editions, the sung and spoken performance duality would make for an even more dimensional experience. The midweek event isand occurs in a fairly(spoken word artist on at 9:30, musician at 10:00), ideal for both those looking for a good launchpad for the night or just a low-key but substantive evening for people with grown-ass schedules.