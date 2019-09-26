The Gist

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Get tricked and treated at a "choose your own adventure magic show" at the Starlite Room in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:21 PM

click image KEITH BROWN IMAGE COURTESY OF WANZIE PRESENTS
  • Keith Brown image courtesy of Wanzie Presents
In a very last-minute booking, Michael Wanzie let us know he will present Keith Brown: Art of Astonishment in the Starlite Room at the Savoy this weekend.

Brown calls his work a "choose your own adventure" magic show, as audience members are allowed to determine the tricks he performs at each show. After his 2016 run at the Orlando Fringe, our own Seth Kubersky said Brown displays "a more mature mastery of close-up magic than most of the headliners I've seen on the Vegas Strip."

His quarter-in-a-beer-can effect is flawless, as is the one where he skewers a selected card inside a sealed bag. Brown is equally effective as a mentalist; I'm notoriously uncooperative with mind-reading tricks, but he read me with eerie accuracy."

Get your own chance to go up against Brown's talents this weekend, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29 in the Starlite Room.



Location Details Savoy Orlando
1913 N. Orange Ave.
Central
Orlando, FL
