Thursday, September 26, 2019
Get tricked and treated at a "choose your own adventure magic show" at the Starlite Room in Ivanhoe Village
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:21 PM
Keith Brown image courtesy of Wanzie Presents
In a very last-minute booking, Michael Wanzie let us know he will present Keith Brown: Art of Astonishment
in the Starlite Room at the Savoy this weekend.
Brown calls his work a "choose your own adventure" magic show, as audience members are allowed to determine the tricks he performs at each show. After his 2016 run at the Orlando Fringe, our own Seth Kubersky said
Brown displays "a more mature mastery of close-up magic than most of the headliners I've seen on the Vegas Strip."
His quarter-in-a-beer-can effect is flawless, as is the one where he skewers a selected card inside a sealed bag. Brown is equally effective as a mentalist; I'm notoriously uncooperative with mind-reading tricks, but he read me with eerie accuracy."
Get your own chance to go up against Brown's talents this weekend, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29
in the Starlite Room.
