We’ve said it before (and theTampa faithful confirmed in this year’s Best of the Bay readers poll) , but Gasparilla Music Festival’s early bird ticket is one of the best values in town.Sure, the lineup has yet to be announced for the 2020 fest, but past festival posters prove that there’s literally something for everyone on the date card each and every year.And now you can spend minimal dollars on getting into the two-day, family-friendly party going down March 7-8 in Curtis Hixon Park and Kiley Garden. Two-day early bird GA and VIP passes go on sale tomorrow, September 26 at 9 a.m. EDT for just $40 and $175. VIP usually means separate bathrooms, a few drinks and some pupus, but details should be available via gasparillamusic.com when tickets go on sale.