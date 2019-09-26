The Gist

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Disney announces new presidents for Disneyland and Walt Disney World Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 6:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Ahead of a new Disney CEO expected to replace Bob Iger in December 2021, the Disney corporation announced major theme parks Walt Disney World and Disneyland are each getting new leadership.

Rebecca Campbell will become the new president of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, and Josh D'Amaro will become the new president of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

This comes days after Disney eliminated the role of Catherine Powell, who was president of Disney Parks, Western Region. This included Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World and Disneyland, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I am thrilled that these dynamic leaders will be at the helm of Disneyland and Walt Disney World during this period of unprecedented expansion," Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, experiences and products, said in a statement. "Josh and Rebecca bring broad-based experience, enthusiasm, and a keen understanding of the importance of the Disney Difference to our Guests."



Campbell, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, was president of Disney's international division for Europe, Middle East and Africa. D'Amaro, former president of Disneyland Resort, will replace George Kalogridis as president of Walt Disney World Resort.

According to a CNBC, George Kalogridis has been promoted to president of Disney segment development and enrichment and will also be head of the Disney Institute.

“George really wants to make sure he’s doing everything he can for the segment,” chairman of Disney parks Bob Chapek said.

