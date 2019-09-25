Metrowest's Central Florida Soul Food Festival offers up plenty of Southern cooking

click to enlarge
Feed your soul and savor both comfort food and live entertainment at the two-day festival for foodies who love Southern cuisine. Indulge on greens, beans, potatoes, chicken, fish and so much more – with more than 15 food trucks and vendors offering up their down-home recipes, there’s bound to be something for every palate. There’s also music for everyone’s ears. You may want to spring for a reserved table if you think you’re going to go back for seconds … or thirds.
4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29 | Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd. | find tickets on eventbrite.com
| $8-$100
@ Eagle Nest Park
5165 Metrowest Blvd.
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 4 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m.
Price:
$8-$100
