Metrowest's Central Florida Soul Food Festival offers up plenty of Southern cooking

Event Details Central Florida Soul Food Festival @ Eagle Nest Park 5165 Metrowest Blvd. West Orlando, FL When: Sat., Sept. 28, 4 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m. Price: $8-$100 Events Map

Feed your soul and savor both comfort food and live entertainment at the two-day festival for foodies who love Southern cuisine. Indulge on greens, beans, potatoes, chicken, fish and so much more – with more than 15 food trucks and vendors offering up their down-home recipes, there’s bound to be something for every palate. There’s also music for everyone’s ears. You may want to spring for a reserved table if you think you’re going to go back for seconds … or thirds.4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29 | Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd. | find tickets on eventbrite.com | $8-$100