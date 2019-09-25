Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Tip Jar

Metrowest's Central Florida Soul Food Festival offers up plenty of Southern cooking

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge soul_food_adobestock_163500645.jpeg
Feed your soul and savor both comfort food and live entertainment at the two-day festival for foodies who love Southern cuisine. Indulge on greens, beans, potatoes, chicken, fish and so much more – with more than 15 food trucks and vendors offering up their down-home recipes, there’s bound to be something for every palate. There’s also music for everyone’s ears. You may want to spring for a reserved table if you think you’re going to go back for seconds … or thirds.

4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29 | Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd. | find tickets on eventbrite.com | $8-$100

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Central Florida Soul Food Festival
@ Eagle Nest Park
5165 Metrowest Blvd.
West
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 4 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m.
Price: $8-$100
Buy Tickets
Events
Map
Location Details Eagle Nest Park
5165 Metrowest Blvd.
West
Orlando, FL
Park
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Central Florida Soul Food Festival @ Eagle Nest Park

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 4 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m. $8-$100
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  5. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation