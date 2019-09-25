The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Heard

Kolars and the Sh-Booms throw a party at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge Kolars
  • Kolars
Formerly known as He’s My Brother She’s My Sister, Kolars are a duo that offer up an irreverent take on glam and rockabilly. Their live show is anchored by the band’s compulsively watchable drummer, Lauren Brown, whose kit allows her to tap dance on a bass drum while playing everything else standing up, merging dance and percussion in a way that’s not dissimilar to Japanese kodo drummers. The LA-based duo play with local soul kings the Sh-Booms and the recently repatriated Timothy Eerie at a show that’s sure to be the best party in Mills 50 this weekend.

9 p.m. Saturday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Kolars, the Sh-Booms, Timothy Eerie
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m.
Price: $10-$12
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Kolars, the Sh-Booms, Timothy Eerie @ Will's Pub

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m. $10-$12
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  5. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation