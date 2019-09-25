Kolars and the Sh-Booms throw a party at Will's Pub this weekend

click to enlarge
Formerly known as He’s My Brother She’s My Sister, Kolars are a duo that offer up an irreverent take on glam and rockabilly. Their live show is anchored by the band’s compulsively watchable drummer, Lauren Brown, whose kit allows her to tap dance on a bass drum while playing everything else standing up, merging dance and percussion in a way that’s not dissimilar to Japanese kodo drummers. The LA-based duo play with local soul kings the Sh-Booms and the recently repatriated Timothy Eerie at a show that’s sure to be the best party in Mills 50 this weekend.
9 p.m. Saturday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org
