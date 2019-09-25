The Heard

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Heard

Irreverant industrial mainstay Pig makes a rare stop in Orlando at Soundbar

Of all of the standouts from the golden age of industrial, few were as willing to indulge in absurdist excess as much as Raymond Watts’ Pig project. Watts was an early member of KMFDM, penning their breakout 1995 single, “Juke Joint Jezebel.” But his string of albums under the Pig moniker eschewed catchy gospel choruses in favor of merging industrial’s aggressive riffs and beats with leftfield electronic experimentation, vocals that can only be described as “porcine,” the occasional ambient turn, and a whole lot of puns. Like, really, a lot of puns. Watts hasn’t lost his sense of humor over the years, as his recent album of covers, Candy, can attest; anyone who recruits Sasha Grey to coyly duet on KC & the Sunshine Band’s “That’s the Way (I Like It)” certainly enjoys winking at the camera.

with Cyanotic, A Primitive Evolution, Missfit Toys, Internet Death Machine | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | $15

