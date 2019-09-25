Icon Park gives you the chance to sample world cuisine at the International Food & Drink Festival

click to enlarge

Event Details International Food & Drink Festival @ Icon Park 8375 International Drive I-DriveUniversal Orlando, FL When: Sun., Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Price: free Events: Food & Drink Map

Not to be confused with Epcot’s International Food & Wine Festival, which is surely only coincidentally in the middle of its annual run, Icon Park’s International Food &Festival is a one-day affair. Enjoy live entertainment, music, and food and drink from around the world at this outdoor fest. Free admission and parking give it a slight leg up over its competition with the budget-conscious.11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free;