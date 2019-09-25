Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Tip Jar

Icon Park gives you the chance to sample world cuisine at the International Food & Drink Festival

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge icon_park.jpg
Not to be confused with Epcot’s International Food & Wine Festival, which is surely only coincidentally in the middle of its annual run, Icon Park’s International Food & Drink Festival is a one-day affair. Enjoy live entertainment, music, and food and drink from around the world at this outdoor fest. Free admission and parking give it a slight leg up over its competition with the budget-conscious.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free;
iconparkorlando.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details International Food & Drink Festival
@ Icon Park
8375 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: free
Events: Food & Drink
Map
Location Details Icon Park
8375 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
Theme park
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    International Food & Drink Festival @ Icon Park

    • Sun., Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  5. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation