Icon Park gives you the chance to sample world cuisine at the International Food & Drink Festival

click to enlarge
Not to be confused with Epcot’s International Food & Wine Festival, which is surely only coincidentally in the middle of its annual run, Icon Park’s International Food & Drink
Festival is a one-day affair. Enjoy live entertainment, music, and food and drink from around the world at this outdoor fest. Free admission and parking give it a slight leg up over its competition with the budget-conscious.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free;
iconparkorlando.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Icon Park
8375 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price:
free
Events: Food & Drink