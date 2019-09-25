Gods & Monsters' Vault 5421 throws a Joker tribute party ahead of the new movie

click to enlarge
comes out next week, which means we’re going to get a fresh crop of cringey memes about “society” featuring images of Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the classic Batman villain. Before all that happens, though, Vault 5421 is throwing a party honoring the Clown Prince of Crime. Dress up as your favorite complaint about people not batting an eye at something – or any other DC character – and get a free shot from the bar, along with a discount on any take-home merch. Just don’t walk out on the interview: It makes you look like a dick.
5 p.m. Saturday; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free;
godmonsters.com
.
