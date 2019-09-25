The Gist

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Gist

Enzian partners Grizzly Man with a talk on wild animal behavior this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY LIONS GATE FILMS
  • Image courtesy Lions Gate Films
Humans have a bad habit of anthropomorphizing everything. We see faces in everything from power outlets to automobile grilles, and we often make funny voices to narrate what we think our pets are thinking. But that tendency can be dangerous, especially when it comes to wild animals. Bill McShea, a wildlife ecologist with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, speaks about the dangers of assuming that animals in the wild have human emotions before a screening of **Grizzly Man** this week. Directed by Werner Herzog, **Grizzly Man** is a documentary about Tim Treadwell, a conservationist who lived in Alaska and devoted himself to “protecting” bears. Treadwell seemed to believe that he was able to communicate with the animals, and shot 100 hours of footage of his experiences with and around wildlife. Sadly, Treadwell ended up falling victim to – you guessed it – a bear attack in 2003, but **Grizzly Man** has left a lasting legacy.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9

